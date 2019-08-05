Nancy A. (Heckert) Anderson, 69, of Lincoln passed away August 2, 2019.

Born November 17, 1949 in Norfolk, NE to Ralph W. and Madeline E. (Peterson) Heckert. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin.

Nancy graduated from Elgin High School in 1968, and then attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Nursing in 1972.

Her nursing career started in Tuscon, AZ working in a burn trauma unit; to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to begin working on the developing burn unit there; then to Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh where she also taught clinical nursing students; and to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk, where she was a nursing supervisor and the Director of Nursing.

Nancy married Steve Anderson on November 14, 1988, and moved in Lincoln where they have resided since. Nancy was a retired Registered Nurse, having spent most of her career in the St. Elizabeth’s Emergency Department. She was a member of CEN, ALS, PALS, and was a former captain of the Lincoln Fire and Rescue Training Division, Station 14; and was named the ‘Top Nurse in Nebraska’ by the Lincoln Journal Star in 2008.

Nancy is survived by husband Steve and son John Massie from Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law Kathy Heckert of Neligh; niece Dr. Wende Heckert of Norfolk, and nephew Craig (Lia) Heckert, and family, of Neligh.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ralph William Heckert.

A Memorial Service was held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 “O” Street in Lincoln, NE.

Memorials to Holmes Lake Rehabilitation Center, 6101 Normal Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68506.

