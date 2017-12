It may have been cold outside, but it was cozy warm inside the Elgin High School gymnasium Friday morning. And the muffins were hot.

Mothers and their children began arriving shortly before 7:30 a.m. for the annual “Muffins With Moms” event. Elementary students feasted on fresh muffins as did their moms. For the next 30 minutes, children listened as moms read books they had picked out.

The annual event, hosted by Elgin Public School, was well attended. (Photos by Dennis L. Morgan)