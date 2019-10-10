Mobile food pantry to be in Neligh next week

The mobile food pantry, sponsored by various churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 4-5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Club in Neligh. The goal is to provide free food to those whose needs are great and resources are limited without being restricted by income guidelines.

Due to liability reasons, recipients will not be allowed in the building until 3 p.m. Please remember to bring your own boxes. Any weather related changes relating to that day will be announced over the local radio stations and on local newspapers Facebook and online editions.