Mobile Food Pantry In Neligh Tuesday

The mobile food pantry, sponsored by various churches, businesses and individuals in Antelope County, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 4:30-6 p.m., at the American Legion Club in Neligh.

The goal is to provide free food to those whose needs are great and resources are limited without being restricted by income guidelines. Due to liability reasons, public recipients will not be allowed in the building until 4 p.m. A reminder to bring the completely filled out proxy form with you if you are picking up food for someone else. Also, be sure to bring your own boxes.