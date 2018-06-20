Missoula Children’s Theatre audition date set

Auditions will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on Monday, June 25, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion.

All those auditioning should arrive between 11:30 and noon to register and plan to stay until 2 p.m. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the auditions.

Among the roles to be cast are Snow White, her friends Phineas, Foxy and Fernando, Queen, seven Dwarfs, the Forest animals, Black Forest Creatures, a Magic Mirror, Bats, Henchmen and the King. Students who have completed Kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from noon to 4:30 p.m. each day. It is important for children to attend all rehearsals.

Snow White will be presented at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 at the Boone Central Gym in Albion.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency is sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council with generous support from the Wesley & Irene Mansfield Foundation.

For more information, please contact Paul or Lori Hosford at (402)395-6727 or by email at arts2008@frontiernet.net.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

Additional funding is being provided by the Boone County Visitors Promotion Fund.