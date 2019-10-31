Mirian Ida Ann Pollard Mecham

Miriam Ida Ann Pollard Mecham, 93, was a loving, gracious, nurturing wife, mother, and grandmother.

She taught five little girls to become strong, life loving mothers. She is now dancing in heaven and singing on tune!

She was born in a doctor’s back room in 1926, the only girl with two triplet brothers. She loved being a triplet.

She was always protected and loved by her triplet brothers, Merrill and Doc. She grew up one of eight brothers and sisters during the depression era. Miriam graduated from Meadow Grove, NE and St. Francis Nursing School.

Miriam married Paul W. Mecham on August 14, 1949. They had five daughters while farming west of Grand Island, NE.

Her life was filled with little children, milk cows, farming, hard work, and love! She enjoyed people, church, cards, music, and extended family. One of her greatest joys was visits with her nieces and nephews.

In later years, she filled her days with bridge, family, and travels. She loved so many people, but she had a special place in her heart for Robin, Rita, Sherry, and Allen.

She is survived by her sister Opal Halsey, sister-in-law Carol Sundstrom, and children Margo (Ron) Iames, Deborah (Les) Wright, Paula (Dwight) Ahlers, Rachel ( Lynn) Langemeier, and Teresa (Frank) Costello.

She loved her nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services took place in Clearwater, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s or the memorial of your choice.