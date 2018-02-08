Miller, Henn medal at Cyclone Invite

CLEARWATER — Wolfpack Luke Henn and Hayes Miller earned a trip to the medal stand Friday, competing at the Cyclone Invite Wrestling Tournament.

Henn, a sophomore, finished third in the 132-pound weight class. Miller, a senior, placed fourth in the 138-pound class.

The Wolfpack had just three wrestlers competing in the tournament as Logan Henn was held out due to injury, but is expected to compete at districts this week in Oakland (see separate story).

Burwell won the tournament with 163.5 points, edging out Elkhorn Valley at 172. Other team scores were Clearwater/Orchard 85, West Holt 83.5, Winside 81, Plainview 77, Howells-Dodge 65, North Central 64, St. Mary’s 47.5, Fullerton 42, West Point-Beemer JV 36.5, Osmond 31, EPPJ 17, Sioux City West 9 and Lutheran High Northeast 1.

Individual results were:

132 pounds — Semifinal – Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 36-2 won by fall over Luke Henn (Elgin Public/Pope John ) 20-15 (Fall 3:54); Consolation Semi-finals – Henn won by decision over Jaegher Ogden (West Holt ) 10-16 (Dec 10-4); 3rd Place Match – Henn won by fall over Jared Shaw (North Central ) 31-16 (Fall 3:00)

138 — Semifinal – Darren Stewart (Elkhorn Valley ) 31-5 won by fall over Hayes Miller (Elgin Public/Pope John ) 7-15 (Fall 0:00); Consolation Semi-finals – Miller won by fall over Dominic Reed (Winside ) 6-20 (Fall 0:35); 3rd Place Match – Cole Laible (West Holt ) 26-11 won by fall over Miller (Fall 1:26)

182 — Quarterfinal – Clay Thiele (Clearwater/Orchard ) 30-11 won by fall over Cameron Nielsen (Elgin Public/Pope John ) 4-16 (Fall 0:00); Jacob Combs (Sioux City West) 2-31 won by fall over Nielsen (Fall 4:57)