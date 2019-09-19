Mignery Statue Dedication to be September 30-October 1

A special event will occur in Bartlett on Monday and Tuesday, Sept 30 and Oct. 1. It’s called “Meet and Greet the Artist.”

Hometown artist Herb Mignery will be in Bartlett as part of the dedication of the most recent addition to the Wheeler County Bronze collection. The formal dedication will occur Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.

Spectators will have an opportunity to observe the installation process of this newest bronze prior to dedication.

Over the course of both days Herb will be available, on the Bartlett courthouse lawn, to speak with community members and art enthusiasts about his work, techniques and how his love of art has shaped both his life and career.

In addition to the aforementioned, the Nebraska Educational Television Network will be filming throughout the event including an interview with Mignery and occasionally conversation with those present for both the informal “Meet and Greet,” and the actual dedication.

As part of the dedication process the Wheeler County community is searching for ways to sustain and grow the bronze art program while increasing public awareness of the unique nature of this Nebraska art collection. Therefore, public input is important as it relates to the preservation, expansion and heightened recognition of the Wheeler County Mignery collection.

It has been approximately eight years since the last Mignery dedication. Since then the number of exhibits has grown to 32 bronzes and talks are underway to engage in a partnership with the Museum of Nebraska Art.

Wheeler County is fortunate to be home to a gifted and nationally recognized artist and fortunate to be able to house such a unique collection of bronzes that depict the lives of those who have lived, worked and struggled in the Nebraska Sandhills.

So please take the opportunity to meet the artist and celebrate our outdoor museum. In closing we would like to leave you with these words of wisdom that Herb has been known to say “The fit of the saddle is more important than the speed of the horse,” and “It doesn’t matter how long your life is, what is important is how wide it was.”

We hope to see you at the dedication.

Submitted by Sherry Tetschner