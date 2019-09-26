Mignery Statue Dedication Set

Hometown artist Herb Mignery will be in Bartlett Monday and Tuesday, Sept 30 and Oct. 1. as part of the dedication of the most recent addition to the Wheeler County Bronze collection. The formal dedication will occur Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.

Spectators cacawill have an opportunity to observe the installation process of this newest bronze prior to dedication.

Over the course of both days Herb will be available, on the Bartlett courthouse lawn, to speak with community members and art enthusiasts about his work, techniques and how his love of art has shaped both his life and career.

In addition to the aforementioned, the Nebraska Educational Television Network will be filming throughout the event including an interview with Mignery and occasionally conversation with those present for both the informal “Meet and Greet,” and the actual dedication.