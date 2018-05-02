Meis awarded $2,000 NPA Foundation Scholarship

An intern at The Elgin Review for the past two years, the writings of PJCC senior Marie Meis have become “must reading” for many subscribers.

On Friday afternoon, The Nebraska Press Association Foundation recognized what we have known for quite some time — she has a bright future in journalism.

The foundation announced the recipients of their 2018 scholarships and Miss Meis, daughter of Anne and Jim Meis, was one of the recipients. This year, $2,000 scholarships were awarded to three high school students (Meis; Kalli Meyer, Scribner; and Katie Pearson, Wahoo) and one collegiate student: Kamrin Baker, of Omaha.

“Marie plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall and major in ag communications,” Publisher Dennis Morgan said.

“The skills she showed us, as part of her internship, will serve her well as she pursues her degree. The NPA Foundation validated what we, and our readers have known for quite some time, she’s one of the best.”

Recipients were honored at the 144th Annual Nebraska Press Association Convention Awards Luncheon on Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, NE.

The Nebraska Press Association Foundation was established in the fall of 1991.

Under the established guidelines, scholarship applicants must be residents of Nebraska who will be enrolled, either as incoming freshmen or upper classmen, in Nebraska-based colleges and universities this fall in a print journalism program.

Member newspapers of the Nebraska Press Association joined in sponsoring the competition for these scholarships by placing announcements in their newspapers.

The Nebraska Press Association Foundation Board Members are: President, Kurt Johnson, Aurora; Vice President, Shary Skiles, McCook; Secretary, Don Smith, Grand Island; Treasurer, Kent Warneke, Norfolk; Immediate Past President, Mark Rhoades, Blair; and Trustees Dennis Morgan, Elgin and Rod Worrell, Ainsworth.