Meis attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Ashtyn Meis recently attended the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts. The two and half day event was held June 25-27.

The Congress is an honors program for high school students who are interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.

Ashtyn, along with 5000+ delegates from across the country, listened to various Nobel Laureates, National Medal of Science winners and leading physicians from across the country talk about leading medical research and science. Others speakers included the recipient of a bionic eye, the recipient of one of the worlds full face transplant and a survivor of the disease Ebola to name a few. A live broadcast of a robotic hysterectomy was also part of the event. During the breaks, delegates had the opportunity to meet with the speakers.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for the future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, executive director, National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.

The Congress encourages, inspires and motivates those in high school to chase their dreams, to make a difference in the world and to not be afraid of failure. Many failures have lead to successes!

“The trip was an amazing experience for me. The speakers motivated me to want to make a difference in the world and help others,” said Meis.

Ashtyn will be a sophomore this fall at Pope John Central Catholic and is the daughter of Eric and Brenda Meis.