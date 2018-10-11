Medicare drug plan assistance available

The Homestead Service Coordinator’s Office is again offering assistance to area seniors comparing Medicare’s Prescription Drug Plans. Assistance is available thanks to a grant from the Bargain Box and other individual donations.

Premiums, deductibles and co-pays may change each year, and it is important to compare plans in order to make an informed decision.

Assistance is also offered for seniors having difficulty affording their medications. The Social Security Low Income Subsidy or pharmaceutical companies’ Patient Assistance Programs may be available.

Appointments may be made by calling Connie Dvorak, SHIIP counselor, at 843-2389. The Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program also may be contacted at (800) 234-7119.

The 2018 open enrollment period will begin October 15, and continues through December 7.