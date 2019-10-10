Maurice Henn, 85

Maurice “Morrie” F. Henn, 85, of Petersburg, NE passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE.

Maurice “Morrie” Frederick Henn, son of Delbert and Eleanor (Parr) Henn was born on May 19, 1934 at Petersburg, NE. He attended school at St. John the Baptist Catholic School. On October 11, 1955 Maurice entered the United States Army. He was honorably discharged on July 17, 1957.

On October 8, 1957 Maurice was united in marriage to Mary “Dolly” Louise Ketteler. The couple lived in Petersburg, NE where Morrie owned and operated Henn’s Grocery for many years.

He later worked for Central Valley Ag and retired from there.

Morrie was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Holy Name. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg, NE, and the Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department. Morrie enjoyed watching Husker football and volleyball, and the Little League World Series. Morrie’s biggest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and going to their events.

Morrie is survived by his five children: David (Jeanette) of Elgin, NE; Douglas (Cinda) of Omaha, NE; Diane (Keith) Beierman of Albion, NE; Dale Henn of Petersburg, NE; Denise (Jeff) Veerhusen of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren: Justin (Savannah) Henn of Elgin, NE; Jessica (Craig) Niewohner of Elgin, NE; Morgan Henn of Albion, NE; Joshua (Amanda) Beierman of Albion, NE; Kevin (Natalie) Beierman of Albion, NE; Keri (Jon) Roeber of Wakefield, NE; three great-grandchildren Sydney, Jacob, and Cole Niewohner and three on the way; two sisters: Donna Ketteler of Petersburg, NE; Marlene McClinton of Omaha, NE; brother Duane (Marilyn) Henn of Kimberling City, MO; brothers-in-law Henry (Marilyn) Ketteler of Petersburg, NE; Jim (Rosemary) Ketteler of Atkinson, NE; sister-in-law Helen (Larry) Borer; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dolly, parents Delbert and Nora Henn, father and mother-in-law Joe and Louise Ketteler; sister LaVonne Henn; brothers-in-law Bud Ketteler and Bob McClinton; brothers and sisters-in-law Ken and Pat Schumacher, and niece Deb Wiseman.