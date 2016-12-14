Marty and Missy Knust of Wahoo are the parents of a baby boy, Masen Matthew, born December 6, 2016. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20.5 inches long. Masen was welcomed home by 2 sisters, Marissa and Macey.
Grandparents are Mike and Debbie McCarthy of Omaha and Joe and Kate Knust of Petersburg. Great Grandmother is Helen Mathouser of Omaha.
Masen Knust
