Mary Ketteler

1921 — 2017

Mary E. Ketteler, 96, of Pleasant Hill, MO, formerly of Petersburg, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Pleasant Hill, MO.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov, 30, 2017, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at Petersburg, with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon John Starman officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. Wake Service at the church. Visitation will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m. until service time.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ellen Ketteler, the daughter of William and Mamie (Flanagan) Hamilton was born on June 24, 1921 in Albion. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. Mary attended school in Albion and graduated from Albion High School in 1940.

On Feb. 5, 1946 Mary was united in marriage to Laurence Ketteler at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. They made their home in Petersburg where they lived and raised their family. In 2013 Laurence and Mary moved to Pleasant Hill, MO to live with their daughter Corrine and son-in-law Jim.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg where she served on the Parish Council and Altar Society. Mary was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Thrifty Doers Extension Club and the Petersburg Senior Center. She was a kind and thoughtful woman; always prayerful, generous and fun-loving.

Mary had a strong faith and treasured her family and community.

Mary is survived by her two daughters: Pat (Tom) Freeberg of Maple Grove, MN; Corrine (Jim) Josten of Pleasant Hill, MO; son-in-law Mike Brands of Omaha, NE; 12 grandchildren: Kerrie (Ted) Tabaka, Ted (Tami) Brands, Jill (Jay) Hoellen, Julie (Greg) Duhachek, Jeff Brands, John (Dawn) Freeberg, Tim (Jonie) Freeberg, Katie (Steve) Anderson, Michael (Trinayani) Freeberg, Jenny (Adam) Burns, Annie (Andy) Perkins, Mary Ellen Josten; 22 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Bert Ketteler of Petersburg, NE; sisters-in-law: Rosie Seier of Albion; Donna Ketteler of Petersburg; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Laurence, daughter Linda Brands, sister Eileen Ketteler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jerome (Adelyne) Ketteler; Richard Ketteler; LaVern (Germaine) Ketteler; Theodore “Bud” Ketteler; Rita (LaVern) Reicks; Gerald and Cyril Ketteler; and Jerry Seier.

Mary touched the lives of all she met with her loving and gentle nature.

She will be dearly missed by her children and grandchildren. We will hold her forever in our hearts.