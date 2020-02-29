Funeral service for Mary Ann Thiele, age 87 of Clearwater, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater with Father John Norman and Father James Kramper.

Burial will be at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. Wake service.

Mary Ann passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorial.com

Mary Ann Thiele (Koenig), daughter of Ludwig and Martha (Kallhoff) Koenig was born February 21, 1933 at their home southwest of Ewing, Nebraska. She grew up on her parents’ farm, attended rural grade school, and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1950. She worked in Omaha as a stenographer from 1950-1951. She then got her teaching degree from Wayne State College and taught at a country school. On June 17, 1952 she was united in marriage to Arnold Thiele at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. They were married for 39 years. They raised their family south of Clearwater where together they began the farming and livestock operation, now known as Thiele Dairy.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church where she began the prayer line and was a Eucharistic Minister.

She enjoyed sharing her faith and administering communion to the sick and the homebound. She was a member of St. Theresa’s Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary in Clearwater. She also enjoyed gardening, mowing her yard, baking cookies, and playing cards with her special group of lady friends.

Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved planning and spending special times with all of them and they shared each other’s competitive spirit. Favorite memories were playing cards, wading in the creek, going to the water park, playing hide and seek on the four wheelers, and attending their many sporting events and activities.

She is survived by her children: Bill Thiele of Clearwater, Bonnie (Tom) Hoefer of Elgin; Tom Thiele of Clearwater (and special friend Ann Simmons); Ron (Karol) Thiele of Clearwater; Kenny (Lori) Thiele of Aurora; Carolyn (Paul) Reinertson of Gibbon; Kevin (Lisa) Thiele of Wahoo, and Tim (Theresa) Thiele of Kearney; 24 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; brother, Bob (Florence) Koenig of Lincoln; brother-in-laws Leo Thiele of Columbus, and LeRoy Sprunk of Columbus; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; children, Jerry and Mark Thiele; brother, Jim Koenig; and sisters, Bernice Roth and Kathryn Sojka; and grandson-in-law, Matt Goette.