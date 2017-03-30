Martinsen Wins High Jump At Fullerton Monday

FULLERTON — Elgin Public-Pope John opened the spring track season Monday afternoon competing at the Fullerton Invite.

Sophomore Kaylee Martinsen led the Wolfpack girls, winning the high jump competition and placing fourth in the 400 meter dash.

For the boys, they were led by sophomore Kyle Schumacher who placed fourth in the 800 meter run. Results were:

Girls

100 meter dash — 1. Alix Bloom, Riverside, 12.77 seconds; 8. Paige Meis, EPPJ, 14.30

200 meter dash — 1. Alix Bloom, Riverside, 28.03 seconds

400 meter dash — 1. Briana McKay, SA, 1:03.61; 4. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 1:08.90

800 meter run — 1. Capri Dethlefs, A/LC, 2:33.00; 7. Faith Kinney, EPPJ, 3:05.90

1600 meter run — 1. Emily Wiegert, Heartland, 6:03.00; 2. Anna Heilhecker, EPPJ, 6:20.80

3200 meter run — 1. Jessica Olmer, H/LHF, 13:58.80

100 meter hurdles — 1. Heidi Roesener, CC, 16.89 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Heidi Roesener, CC, 49.80 seconds

400 meter relay — 1. Spalding Academy, 54.80 seconds

1600 meter relay — 1. Arcadia/Loup City, 4:25.25; 5. EPPJ (Kaylee Martinsen, Faith Kinney, Haley Zegers, Baylee Wemhoff), 4:51.47

3200 meter relay — 1. Arcadia/Loup City, 10:50.65; 2. EPPJ (Anna Heilhecker, Heather Bauer, Elizabeth Selting, Baylee Wemhoff), 11:38.30

High jump — 1. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 4’10.5”

Pole vault — 1. Cali Shanle, Twin River, 7’6.5”

Long jump — 1. Alix Bloom, Riverside, 16’4.75”

Triple jump — 1. Taya Beller, H/LHF, 35’3.5”; 5. Elizabeth Selting, EPPJ, 32’

Shot put — 1. Addison Henry, A/LC, 40’10.5”

Discus — 1. Addison Henry, A/LC, 136’11”; 8. Grace Henn, EPPJ, 83’3”

Boys

100 meter dash — 1. Tanner Lamoree, CC, 11.40 seconds

200 meter dash — 1. Brayden Olson, St. Edward, 23.94 seconds

400 meter dash — 1. Chandler Donscheski, Palmer, 55.01 seconds

800 meter run — 1. Zachary Staehr, Heartland, 2:11.00; 4. Kyle Schumacher, EPPJ, 2:25.50

1600 meter run — 1. Alex Pinkelman, CC, 5:07.50

3200 meter run — 1. McKway Scott, A/LC, 11:49.70

110 meter hurdles — 1. Beau Wattier, Twin River, 16.31 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Mason Prososki, Twin River, 43.71 seconds

400 meter relay — 1. Humphrey/LHF, 47.49 seconds

1600 meter relay — 1. Cross County, 3:42.70

3200 meter relay — 1. Cross County, 9:36.40

High jump — 1. Jack Reeg, Twin River, 6’1”

Pole vault — 1. Michael Wolfe, Palmer, 12’

Long jump — 1. Noah Valasek, Riverside, 20’2”

Triple jump — 1. Noah Valasek, Riverside, 41’2”

Shot put — 1. Hunter Miller, CC, 45’0.5”; 7. Carter Schindler, EPPJ, 36’4.5”

Discus — 1. Zachary Stieb, A/LC, 143’11”