Marjorie VonBonn

1925 — 2017

Marjorie E. VonBonn, 91 of Albion, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. Wake Service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

Marjorie Eileen VonBonn, the daughter of Willie and Mary (Salber) Nissen was born on August 5, 1925 on the family farm near Elgin. She attended elementary school at rural Elgin Schools, then graduated from Elgin High School in 1942 where she also completed her Normal Training Certificate. Marjorie taught school for five years.

On May 27, 1947 Marjorie was united in marriage to Eugene VonBonn at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The couple lived in the rural Albion and Petersburg area where Marjorie worked as a housewife and homemaker. In 1966 the couple moved to Petersburg.

Marjorie worked as a bookkeeper at the Elgin Mills for several years and worked at the Petersburg Press for 11 years. In 2009 she moved to the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Albion.

Marjorie is a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and well as the Altar Society there. She was also a member of the Petersburg American Legion Auxiliary, and belonged to several card clubs. Some of Marjorie’s enjoyments included: square dancing, crocheting and sewing, Husker Football, and playing games with her grandchildren. Some of her favorite games were Dominos, Sequence, and any card game.

Marjorie is survived by her five children: Linda (Frank) Stuhr of Petersburg; Kathie (Alvin) Grundmayer of Ceresco, NE; Steve (Frances) VonBonn of Albion; Pat Tisthammer of Ashland, NE; and Karla Orwig of Laramie, WY; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers: LaVern (Arlene) Nissen of Petersburg; Gerry (Marilyn) Nissen of Genoa, NE; one sister: Dorothy (LeRoy) Belgum of Fullerton, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Eugene in 1991.