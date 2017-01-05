Marjorie Nichols

1917 — 2016

Funeral Services for Marjorie Nichols, age 99 of Bartlett, NE were held at 10:30 a,m, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 (today) at Bartlett Methodist Church in Bartlett, NE with Pastor Duane Waddle, officiating.

Music was provided by Sherry Tetschner. Burial was in Bartlett Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dwight Nichols, Robert Nichols, Doug Nichols, David Nichols, Kenneth Nichols, and Taylow Nichols. Visitation was 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Bartlett Methodist Church.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Marjorie passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 in Burwell. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com

*****

Marjorie Irma Nichols was born on October 24, 1917 to Louis and Florence “Mamie” (Burris) Kugler at Inavale, NE.

She grew up in Riverton, NE, her family moved from Franklin County to Wheeler County in the 1930’s.

She graduated from Wheeler County High School with the class of 1935. On March 1, 1935 she was united in marriage to Carl Nichols at Lake Andes, SD. They liked to travel to most states in the United States including Alaska, Hawaii, and Mexico. She traveled to Scandinavian countries.

She liked fishing, poetry, reading, church and community choirs.

She was a member of the Bartlett United Methodist Church, Farm Bureau, Lions Club, Clover Blossom Club, and district officer in United Methodist Women.

She is survived by Leland and wife, Pat Nichols, Robert Nichols, and Dwight and wife, Eudeen Nichols, all of Bartlett, NE., six grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (July 1993), brothers and sisters: Mac and Mary Kugler, Hobart Kugler, Seth and Luellen Kugler, Leslie and Bessie Kugler, Ruth Kugler, Nelson, Alberta Kugler, Irene (2 month baby), Audrey and Ralph Williams, Clay & Ruby Kugler, Chester & Evelyn Kugler, Gene and Lonita Kugler, Melvin and Betty Kugler, Stewart and Pearl Kugler, and 1 stillborn brother, an infant great granddaughter.