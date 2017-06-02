Marjorie L. Bode

1921 — 2017

Marjorie L. Bode, 96, of Raeville, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church at Raeville, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating.

Interment followed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery, Raeville.

Marjorie Lucille Bode, the daughter of Phillip and Elizabeth (Kunzman) Konert was born April 2, 1921 on a farm four miles west of Cedar Rapids, NE.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Marjorie attended school at St. Anthony’s Elementary School and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School with the class 1939. After graduation she moved to Alliance, NE where she worked at the Manhatten Café.

During WWII Marjorie worked at the Cedar Rapids Post Office from 1942 to 1945.

On January 29, 1946 Marjorie was united in marriage to Norbert Bode at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids.

To this union six children were born: Phyllis, Rosemary, Robert, Cheryl, Charlene, and Kenneth.

The couple lived their entire 57 years together in Raeville.

Marjorie was a member of the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, as well as the Christian Mother’s where she served as an officer, the Altar Society, and the choir.

She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, decorating cakes, gardening, playing the organ, embroidery, and going to the casino to play the slot machines.

During the summer Marjorie would keep the church supplied with gladiolus from her flower garden.

She is survived by five children: Rosemary (Jim) Ketteler of Atkinson, NE; Robert (Rose) Bode of Petersburg, NE; Cheryl Bode of Norfolk, NE; Charlene (Dave) Camp of Albion; and Kenneth P. Bode of Raeville; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Delores Konert of Wilcox, NE; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Norbert in 2003, daughter Phyllis Bode in 1992, and brother Leonard Konert.