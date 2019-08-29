Marianne Kittelson

Marianne “Ann” L. Kittelson, 88, of Elgin, NE passed away Monday August 19, 2019 at Arbor Care Center, Neligh, NE.

Funeral Services was held Friday, August 23, 2019 at Huffman-Levander Funeral Home, Elgin, NE with Rev. Mary Avidano officiating. Burial followed in West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin, NE. Visitation was Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com

*****

Marianne “Ann” LaVonne Kittelson, daughter of Edward and Minnie (McHenry) Wlaschin was born August 30, 1930 in Albion, NE. She attended school at Albion Public School and graduated in 1948.

Ann was united in marriage to Richard Kittelson at Auburn, CA in 1949. While Richard was in the Navy they lived in Oxnard, CA where Ann worked as a telephone operator. Following his discharge they moved to Meadow Vista, CA, then returned to the family farm north of Petersburg, NE, and then moved to Elgin where Ann has worked as a clerk at the Elgin Drug Store for 42 years. Ann was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. She loved gardening and caring for her yard. Ann also enjoyed crafts such as cross-stitch, crochet, and needlepoint.

Ann is survived by three children: Diane (Robert) Williamson of Cool, CA; Joseph Kittelson of Elgin, NE; Richard “Jim” (Ina) Kittelson of Elgin, NE; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Nicole Williamson of Louisville, CO; Ryan (Casee) Kittelson, and Camry, Myles, and Bentley of Neligh, NE; Jesse (Melissa) Kittelson, and Jonathan and Tristan of Norfolk, NE; Anthony Kittelson of Cedar Rapids, NE; Teri (Anthony) Garcia and Adelina, Leonardo, and Caspian of Norfolk, NE: Jennifer (Kevin) Patras and Brayden and Harper of Tilden, NE: nephew Rick (Kathy) Scholl and children Adam, Ann, and Tami of Lincoln, NE.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard, grandson Christopher Kittelson, and sister Eleanor Scholl.