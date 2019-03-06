Margaret Seier

Margaret M. Seier, 88, of Petersburg, NE, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz, and Deacon John Starman officiating.

Interment followed in the parish cemetery. Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.huffmanlevander.com.

Margaret Mary Seier, daughter of John and Margaret (Grendler) Schmitz, was born on June 10, 1930 at Petersburg.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, attended St. John’s Elementary School and graduated from St. John’s High School in 1948. She lost her mother at a young age, so following graduation, she stayed home to keep house for her father.

Margaret was united in marriage to Anthony Frank Seier on August 18, 1952 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg.

The couple made their home one mile north of Petersburg where they farmed and raised their family. They moved into Petersburg after retiring in 2000.

Tony passed away in 2009, and Margaret entered the Good Samaritan Assisted Living at Albion in February of 2016. She moved to Marquis Place at Elkhorn in August of 2018.

Margaret was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Margaret enjoyed quilting, gardening, playing cards, and roadtrips with her family.

Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by 9 children: Rosella “Sally” (Stanley) Draper of Hickman; Richard Seier of Hoskins; Judith (Dave) Frazier Greeley, CO; Paul (Shawn) Seier of Petersburg; Charles (Patty) Seier of Greeley, CO; Roy (Lisa) Seier of Fremont; Glen Seier of Bennington; Dale (Maureen) Seier of Denver, CO; Jeff (Jill) Seier of Spencer, IA; 27 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 3 on the way; her sister: Sister Gretta Schmitz of Milwaukee, WI; sister-in-law: Betty Schmitz of Albion; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Rosie (Don) Pelster of Petersburg; Mary Ann Borer of Albion; Lorraine Seier of Petersburg; Joe (Connie) Seier of Elgin; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tony in 2009, brothers: Herman (Gertie), Leonard (Lilly), Albert (Melvina), Fr. Robert, and George; sisters: Theresa Scholl, Agnies (Reinie) Milner, and infant Margie Ann; brothers-in-law: Max and Delmer Seier, and Ervin Borer.