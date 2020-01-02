Margaret Dozler, 87, of Neligh, NE, formerly of Elgin, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE, with Rev. Kevin Vogel and Rev. Pat Nields concelebrating. Interment followed in St. Boniface Cemetery, Elgin, NE. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

Margaret Catherine Dozler, daughter of Nicholas and Catherine (Maughan) DeMuth, was born on April 23, 1932 at Tilden, NE. Margaret attended school at St. Boniface Catholic School in Elgin, NE and graduated high school from there in 1950.

She then attended state teachers college at Wayne, NE and taught school for three years before getting married.

On July 9th 1953, Margaret was united in marriage to Glenn Dozler at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The couple made their home three and a half miles southwest of Elgin, moving into town in 2000.

Following the death of her husband, Margaret continued living at home until 2011 when she moved to The Willows Assisted Living in Neligh, NE.

In September of 2019, she moved to Arbor Care Center in Neligh where she lived until her death.

Margaret began working as a dietary assistant at Antelope Memorial Hospital (AMH) in Neligh on June 9, 1970.

In 1997 she was honored and recognized as the Caring Kind Award recipient at the hospital.

On January 31, 2002, she retired from working at the hospital but continued to volunteer there from 2005 until 2011.

Margaret enjoyed cooking, gardening, taking care of her flower beds, and even the occasional motorcycle ride. She also enjoyed reading, her Bible study group, and riding her bicycle.

She was a member of the book club at the local library, Christian Mothers, American Legion Auxillary, and the St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Margaret is survived by her seven children: Jeaneen Kindschuh and friend Jim Zahourek of Scribner, NE; Priscilla (Dennis) Blair of Elgin, NE; Linda (Steven) Kuester of Neligh, NE; Connie (Thomas) Kinney of Elgin, NE; Tim Dozler of Pierce, NE; Tom Dozler of David City, NE; Ray (Diane) Dozler of Albion, NE; 22 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law: Tom Meis of Elgin, NE; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Glenn; son: James Dozler; great-granddaughter: Cecilia Capler; twin sister: Mary Meis; and brother: Edward DeMuth.