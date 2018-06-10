Margaret “Margie” Baum

1931 — 2018

Margie Baum, 86 of Elgin, passed away Monday, June 4, 2018 at her home, surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 8, 2018 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface School and Pope John School.

Rozella Margaret Baum, daughter of Russell and Catherine (Kerkman) Hoefer, was born November 9, 1931 on the family farm south of Elgin, NE.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, attended St. Boniface Grade School and graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1949. She attended Wayne State College in Wayne, NE, receiving her Teaching Certificate in the summer of 1949, and continued her education through night classes and by correspondence. She taught school at the Horn School and at District #39 south west of Elgin from fall 1950 through spring 1953.

On December 30, 1952, Margie married Roman John Baum at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. They made their home on the farm southwest of Elgin, where they lived, farmed and raised their nine children: James, Ruth, Pat, Nancy, Bruce, Anita, Tim, Mike and Lisa. After their children were raised, Margie worked several years as the Laundry Supervisor at Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Center in Neligh, NE.

Margie was active in her church and community as a lifelong member of St. Boniface Church, member and president of St. Boniface Christian Mothers, St. Boniface Choir, Circle Leader for St. Boniface Altar Society, Rosary Block Group, VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary, and Elgin Community Center Board Member.

Her family and music were big parts of Margie’s life. She delighted in her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and their visits and photos brought a smile to her. One way she supported her grandchildren was by attending many of their musical performances and sporting events.

She inspired her children, encouraging them and passing down her love of music to them. She and Roman often played and sang traditional music and old country music: Margie on the piano and Roman on his guitar while the family joined in singing and/or playing drums and strumming Grandpa Baum’s four-string banjo. She and Roman enjoyed the many dances they attended throughout their over 49 years of marriage.

A busy farm wife, she found time to teach each of her daughters, as well as other neighborhood pupils, the basics of the piano. Margie’s children were proud of the fact that their mom was the pianist for all of the District #97 Country School’s Christmas programs.

Margie was never without a book in her hands, especially non-fiction and history books, and she instilled that passion for reading in many of her children: Saturday trips to the Elgin Library occurred weekly. Margie often crocheted and quilted and enjoyed gardening, especially flowers. She raised a huge garden from which she canned the family’s vegetables for each winter. She was also active with the farming operation and helped in the field and with the livestock. Margie was a devout Roman Catholic, observing its rituals, customs and practices.

She was a sports fan and loved board games: she was an avid baseball fan, never missed Jeopardy, and enjoyed Scrabble, puzzles, and card games, especially with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: James (Mary) Baum of Elgin, NE; Ruth Vacha of Norfolk, NE; Pat (Bonnie) Baum of Albion, NE; Nancy Baum (Kursat Guzey) of North Richland Hills, TX; Bruce Baum of Elgin, NE; Anita (Larry) Vacha of Wahoo, NE; Tim (Kim) Baum of Elizabeth, CO; Mike (Anna) Baum of Mullen, NE; Lisa (Kevin) Thiele of Wahoo, NE; 15 granddaughters; four grandsons; eight great-granddaughters; six great-grandsons; a sister Lois (Bill) Williams) of Sun Lakes, AZ; a brother-in-law Bob Medcalf of Neligh, NE; two sisters-in-law: Charlotte Hoefer and Juan Hoefer, both of Elgin, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband Roman; parents Catherine and Russell; sisters Mary Kay Medcalf and Regina Smith; brothers John, Leonard and Paul; grandchildren Dana, Clinton, Baylie and Trevor Jerome, and son-in-law Vincent Vacha.