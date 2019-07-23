Maintenance work to make Highway 14 one-lane from Elgin to Petersburg on July 24-25

Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin July 24 on N-14, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.

State maintenance forces will be performing a chip seal from Reference Post 136 to Reference Post 145, from Petersburg to Elgin.

The work is anticipated to take two days. One-lane traffic will occur with the use of a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should expect to see reduced speed, delays and are reminded to drive cautiously through highway work zones.