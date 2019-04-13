Mace to serve three to five years at Nebraska Department of Corrections

An Elgin woman has been sentenced to serve time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Jessica Mace, 37, was sentenced on the charge of theft by deception, a Class 2A felony, during proceedings in Antelope County District Court on Wednesday, March 27.

Judge Kube sentenced Mace to serve an indeterminate term of no less than three years nor more than five years at the Department of Corrections, pay $8,598.48 in restitution to Kala Pelster, and pay $147 in court costs.

Mace was one of three people who were sentenced during court that day.

Max Kerkman, 30, was sentenced on obstructing governmental operations, a Class I misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 120 days in the Antelope County Jail and ordered to pay $179 court costs.

Lynnette Boutwell, 44, was ordered to serve 180 in the Antelope County Jail on one count of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a Class IV felony, and to pay $163 court costs.