Look what you missed last week!

Lynell Morgan
Coverage of the Elgin FFA banquet - sponsored by CVA.

If you aren’t a subscriber to The Elgin Review, you missed last week’s coverage of the Elgin FFA annual banquet. Agriculture is the backbone of Elgin and Antelope County. For many youth, their first lessons are learned at home, on the farm. For others, FFA is their first in-depth exposure to all aspects of agriculture.  Elgin is fortunate to have Mrs. Julia Schwartz and a strong, successful FFA chapter. Congratulations on another great year. A shout out to CVA for all their support of FFA in Elgin and throughout Nebraska.

