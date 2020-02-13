Local students named to Dean’s LIst

University of Nebraska Lincoln

More than 5,700 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Students can be on more than one the Deans’ List.

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75

College of Architecture, top 10% of students in the college

College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7

College of Business, 3.6

College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75

College of Engineering, 3.5

College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7

Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7

Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6

Earning academic distinction were:

Elgin

Logan Henn, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science.

Marie Meis, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism.

Jenna Parks, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.

Hunter Reestman, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance.

Whitney Rittscher, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, history, and classics and religious studies.

Jill Schindler, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration.

Allyson Wemhoff, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

Clearwater

Scott Moser, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.

Julia Thiele, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

Neligh

Ashton Krebs, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science.

Samantha Wright, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

Petersburg

Patricia Cleveland, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife.

Kyle Schumacher, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.

Seth Schumacher, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science.

Lauren Seier, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

UNMC Dean’s List-

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2019 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions of medical resonance imaging, medical laboratory science and radiography.

College of Nursing Lincoln Division

Clearwater — Sierra Schroeder, Kylie Thiele

Ewing — Karissa Dicke

College of Nursing West Nebraska Division

Petersburg — Jenny Beckman