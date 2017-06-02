Local farmer makes anonymous donation to support PJCC’s fine arts program

An anonymous Antelope County farmer has won the opportunity to direct a $2,500 dollar donation from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, to Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

Pope John will use the funds to improve their fine arts programs offered by the school. The musical department, led by instructor Rachel Becker will be able to purchase a much needed drum set for the Pope John band, along with some audio equipment for the annual musical production. The One-Act team, led by instructor Peggy Payne will be able to purchase a portable spotlight and performance boxes for students.

“The arts are such an important foundation to an education at Pope John, we are grateful to Monsanto and our anonymous donor.” said, Betty Getzfred, Administrator at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic.

The Grow Communities program’s purpose is to make a positive impact in farm communities by partnering with farmers to support the causes that are important to them in their communities. Each year, farmers enter for a chance to win a $2,500 donation that they direct to a local nonprofit.

Since the program began in 2010, farmers have directed more than $26 million in donations across a broad cross-section of organizations that reflect the makeup and character of rural America, including food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others. “Farmers have directed funds to more than 8,000 community organizations across rural America since Grow Communities began,” said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president. “Farmers are truly committed to this program because they see the difference the donation makes in their community.”