2018 Livestock Auctioneer Champ to be in Elgin

What is the largest sale annually at Elgin Livestock Sales, Inc. will have a little extra something for those attending this year. Buyers, sellers and anyone who loves to be entertained will have the privilege of seeing and listening to the 2018 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion.

Jared Miller of Leon, IA will be a guest auctioneer at next Monday’s Black Angus Influence Auction. According to Elgin’s Ted Baum, Miller is also planning to visit with Elgin FFA members the morning of the sale. Miller visited with The Elgin Review and said that he has spent some time on the road visiting auction barns since earning the championship title.

Auctioneering

“Elgin will be my 20th visit,” he said about his traveling over the past six months. His home base is a small town south of Des Moines, near the Missouri border and he is a third generation auctioneer.

“I worked at several livestock markets as a contract auctioneer until this past October when I purchased part of Lamoni Livestock Auction Market. That is now my only regular sale.” Miller and his wife Jen have two small children.

The Livestock Marketing Association (LMA) sponsors the yearly auctioneer championship competition.

Miller spoke about the role that the LMA plays in his profession and in rural communities across the U.S.

“LMA is committed to the support and protection of our local livestock auction markets because of the important role that auctions play in our producer’s livelihoods,” he said. “LMA is a voice for auction markets on legislative and regulatory issues. Also our local auction markets are more then just a place to sell our livestock, they create jobs in the community. When producers sell their livestock they may stop at the farm store, the gas station, or the grocery store. Livestock markets have a huge impact on the communities in which they’re a part of.” If you can get away for a while, stop by the Elgin sale barn. It will be a visit well worth the time.