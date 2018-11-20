What is the largest sale annually at Elgin Livestock Sales, Inc. will have a little extra something for those attending this year. Buyers, sellers and anyone who loves to be entertained will have the privilege of seeing and listening to the 2018 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion.
Jared Miller of Leon, IA will be a guest auctioneer at next Monday’s Black Angus Influence Auction. According to Elgin’s Ted Baum, Miller is also planning to visit with Elgin FFA members the morning of the sale. Miller visited with The Elgin Review and said that he has spent some time on the road visiting auction barns since earning the championship title.
2018 Livestock Auctioneer Champ to be in Elgin
