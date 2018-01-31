Linda Mitchell “investitured” as County Clerk Magistrate

By
Lynell Morgan
-
From l-r: Judge Donna Taylor, Clerk Magistrate Linda Mitchell and State Court Administrator Corey Steel. The Elgin Review
Judge Donna Taylor officially swore in Linda Mitchell during a brief ceremony. The Elgin Review

Friends, family and colleagues gathered Tuesday afternoon in the Antelope County courtroom to witness and celebrate the investiture ceremony for Linda Mitchell of Elgin.

Mitchell was recently hired to serve as the Clerk Magistrate, Antelope County Court, Seventh Judicial District. Judge Donna Taylor swore in Mitchell. Also making remarks was Corey Steel, State Court Administrator. Mitchell replaces Barb Finn, who retired at the end of December.

Those attending joined in a reception with refreshments and wished Mitchell well in her new role at the courthouse.

Congratulations to Linda and best of luck!  E-R photos

Linda looks on as Judge Taylor signs the official document. The Elgin Review
Mitchell’s husband, Randy, assists her as she wears her official robe for the first time. The Elgin Review