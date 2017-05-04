Linda Miller

1960 — 2017

A Memorial Service for Linda Miller, age 56 of Columbus, NE, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Federated Church, 2704 15th Street in Columbus.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

Inurnment will be in the Columbus Cemetery in Columbus.

*****

Linda Marie Miller of Columbus died Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Columbus Community Hospital.

Linda Marie Miller was born September 8, 1960 in Albion, NE to James “Jim” H. and Deloris “Dee” Jane (Marker) Miller.

She grew up in Loretto, NE until age 13 then moved with her family to Bartlett, NE and graduated from Wheeler Central High School in 1978. Linda moved to Grand Island where she worked at Hinky Dinky Grocery Store.

In the early 1980s Linda moved back to Bartlett and worked at Millers Corner (4 Corners) until 1996. In early 1996, Linda moved to Duncan then to Columbus. She started classes at Central Community College-Platte Campus for Medical Terminology and received her AAS in May of 1999.

During her college years Linda held a variety of jobs including student services at the college, Walmart Pharmacy, Columbus Medical Center, Platte County Clerks Office, and the Madison County Clerks Office.

In 1999, Linda went to work full time at the hospital as an Outpatient Medical Coder having received her certificate as a Certified Professional Coder. Linda was a member of the Federated Church in Columbus.

She was an avid walker and bird watcher. She enjoyed taking photos of nature in the park.

She loved all animals especially her cat Whitey.

Linda is survived by: Mother: Deloris “Dee” J. Miller of Columbus; Brother: Brian Miller of Elgin, NE; Brother: Jeff Miller of Gothenburg, NE; Niece: Traci Marie (Terry) Murphy of North Platte, NE; Niece: Rebecca Lynn Miller of Lincoln, NE; Great Niece: Fayelin Marie Murphy of North Platte, NE; Special Friend: Douglas Hann of Columbus; and Special Friend Stephen Fecht of Columbus.

She is preceded in death by: Father James H. Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com