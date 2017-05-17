Linda Dinslage

1950 — 2017

Linda Dinslage, 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2017 after a short battle with cancer at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE.

A celebration of life was held Thursday, May 11th at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate may do so to their favorite charity.

Linda was born on July 31, 1950 to LaVern and LuVerna Jochum.

She attended District #45, St. John’s, and graduated from Elgin Pope John in 1968. Linda went on to attend nursing school in Columbus, NE.

Linda had a true passion for her patients young and old. She worked for a large family practice office in Omaha and everywhere she would go, she would have patients stop her on the street to give her a hug and would express their appreciation for her warm, compassionate spirit.

Linda was joined in marriage to Roger Dinslage on March 11, 1972 and to this union they had two children, Heather and Anna.

Her greatest love was her granddaughter, Jasmin.

Linda loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed vacations to Minnesota every summer. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking, gardening all passions she learned from her mom.

Linda volunteered at the Orpheum Theatre and Josie Harper Hospice House. She loved walking through Lauritzen Gardens admiring the rose garden.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Roger, her daughters Heather and Anna and her granddaughter Jasmin. Her father, LaVern Jochum of Elgin, Brothers, Ron Jochum of Lincoln, Dave (Pam) Jochum of Elgin, Sisters, Sharon Jochum of Omaha, Sandi (Shonn) Marker of Kearney. Brother-in-laws, Bill (Barb) Dinslage of Omaha, Terry (Barb) Dinslage of Omaha, Brian (Kathy) Dinslage of Elgin and Jeff (Theresa) Dinslage of Omaha, many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

She is proceeded in death by her mother, LuVerna Jochum, grandparents (Rudy and Theresa Heithoff and Leo and Rose Jochum) father and mother-in-law (Bill and Malinda Dinslage).