Leonard Beckman

Leonard Joseph Beckman, son of Louis and Anna (Schiltmeyer) Beckman, was born May 17, 1931 on the farm homesteaded by his grandfather in 1886. He went to St. John Berchman’s School in Raeville and graduated from high school in May of 1949.

He was drafted into the United States Army and inducted April 8, 1952. He took 12 weeks of training at Fort Belvior, VA and then served in Korea from October of 1952 until February of 1954. While there he took an additional 8 weeks of training at the engineering school in Eta Jima, Japan in combat construction and served as a combat engineer.

He was awarded the Korean Service medal with two bronze service stars, United Nations Service medal, National Defense Service medal and Good Conduct medal. He was released from active duty March 18, 1954 and from the reserves on April 7, 1960.

Leonard married Anna Marie Stuhr on September 10, 1957 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE, and they were blessed with seven children. He was engaged in farming and seed sales, and was active in both church and civic organizations. He was a trustee when the parish council was started in Raeville, served on the 4-H committee and the Antelope County Extension Board.

He was active in the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight and District Deputy, and was a Faithful Navigator for the Fourth Degree Knights.

He served on the school boards of District #45 in Raeville and Pope John Central Catholic.

He and his wife were also active in Christians Encounter Christ.

Leonard is survived by his wife Anna of Elgin, NE; seven children: Steven (Kathy) Beckman of Petersburg, NE; Kenny (Liz) Beckman of Gretna, NE; JoAnn (Keith) Hemmer of Norfolk, NE; Joe (Lori) Beckman of Elgin, NE; Gary (Lori) Beckman of Elgin, NE; Joyce (Bill) Bauer of Lombard, IL; Jim (Sharon) Beckman of Manhattan, KS; 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Helen Preusser and MaryAnn (Rudy) Starman of Petersburg, NE; two sisters-in-law: Doris Beckman of Jackson, NE and MaryRose Schainost of Norfolk, NE; brother-in-law Norbert (Jan) Starman; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Norbert and Sylvester Beckman; sister Clara Starman; and brothers-in-law: Jim Preusser, Tony Stuhr and Raymond Stuhr.