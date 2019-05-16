Leona Gossman

Leona “Lee” Mae Gossman, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Humboldt, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Windcrest on Van Dorn in Lincoln, NE.

Leona was born to Joseph and Florence (Mitchell) McGinnis on November 20, 1930 in Humboldt, Nebraska.

Lee grew up on a farm in rural Humboldt and was the second youngest of eight children.

While visiting the East Coast she contracted polio and she remained there to receive the Sister Kenny treatments before returning to Nebraska.

Upon her return to Nebraska, she met Otto Rudolph Gossman and they were married in 1958.

They settled in Humboldt and raised their two children, Sheryl Lee and David Otto. They were devoted Presbyterian’s.

Lee enjoyed bowling league for many years, playing bridge, being a den mother for cub scouts, teaching vacation bible school, and spending the weekends at the lake with her family.

She is survived by her children; Sheryl (Greg) Davis, David (Sharon) Gossman, grandchildren; Josh (Shauna), Ben (Lilly), Jeff (Kellie), Brienne, great-grandchildren; Coltin Bauer, Merin, Draydin, Bergin, Beckah, Barrett, Bennett, Baeli, Declan, Makai.

She is preceded in death by her husband; Otto Gossman, parents; Joseph and Florence McGinnis, siblings; June, Maude, Joe, Earl, Eugene, Jack, Richard.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

Family graveside inurnment will be at the Humboldt Cem-etery at a later date.