Leona F. Zwingman

1933 — 2018

Funeral services for Leona F. Zwingman, age 84 of O’Neill, NE, were held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, January 29, 2018, at the First Christian Church in O’Neill.

Burial followed at 2:30 P.M. at the St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery in Raeville, NE.

Visitation was Sunday from 3-5 P.M. at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a Prayer Service at 4:30 P.M.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

Leona passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at her home in O’Neill.

Leona was born on June 26, 1933 in Verdigre, NE to Ora and Mary (Van Buren) Howard. She went to grade school in Opportunity, NE before graduating from O’Neill High School in 1950.

Leona married Donald Zwingman on December 27, 1958 at St. Bonaventure’s Catholic Church in Raeville, NE. To this union two children were born, Dale and Brian. The couple lived on a farm south of Tilden, NE until moving to O’Neill after Donald’s passing in 1964. Leona was hardworking and dedicated to her boys. She worked at the O’Neill Nursing Home for over 30 years and always made sure the boys had something to eat and clothes on their backs.

Leona loved being outdoors and enjoyed taking care of her garden and flowers. She also enjoyed doing crosswords, putting puzzles together and visiting with residents at the nursing home. Funny, kind and generous to the end, Leona will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is survived by her two sons, Dale and wife Sandy Zwingman, Brian Zwingman, both of O’Neill, NE, two sisters, Bonnie Fritz and husband George of Norfolk, NE, Sharon Murphy of O’Neill, NE, one brother, Ron Howard and wife Pam of O’Neill, NE, sister in law, JoAnn Howard of O’Neill and many nieces and nephews.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Zwingman, parents, Ora and Mary Howard, brothers, Jerome Howard and wife Marilyn, Norman Howard, infant sister, Julia Howard, brother in law, Calvin Murphy and nephew, Chad Howard.