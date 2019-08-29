Leona Buelt

Leona Elvira (Vera) Buelt, 91, a resident of the Hillsboro, Oregon community passed away surrounded by her family on July 31, 2019 at her home.

Vera was born on October 16, 1927 in Elgin, NE.

She was the third of five children born to William and Margaret (Stoltz) Salber. She was raised on the family farm and attended a one room country school and St. Boniface School.

Vera’s mother passed away when she was eight years old. Vera and her siblings participated in running the household and the farm with their father.

Vera married LaVern Buelt in a double wedding (with her sister Josephine) on March 27, 1951 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin.

They started their family in Petersburg and moved to Hillsboro in 1957. They have five children; Jerry, Jim, Diane, Karen and Bob.

LaVern passed away August 7, 2017.

Vera was a loving and devoted mother to her family. She was an excellent baker and a good cook. She was an accomplished seamstress and made quilts for all of her grand children.

LaVern and Vera loved to travel and had traveled to Europe, Rome, Panama Canal, Hawaii, Canada and Mexico.

Funeral services were held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Hillsboro on August 18, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents and two brothers Delbert Salber and Melvin Salber and one sister; Josephine Schrad.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses; Jerry and Kathy Buelt, Jim and Denise Buelt, Diane Buelt, Karen and David Sweeney, Bob and Shari Buelt, 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She is also survived by one sister, Gladys Reicks and one sister-in-law Betty Salber.