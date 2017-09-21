Elgin’s Lauren Borer among honorees

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School’s Lauren Borer will be recognized tonight (Thursday, September 21) for her achievements in the classroom.

At the Pope John Development Dinner held last March, PJCC Principal Betty Getzfred announced that the school had been notified that instructor Lauren Borer had been selected as recipient of one of the 2017 Educator of the Year Awards for Service to Schools in the Archdiocese of Omaha. Mrs. Borer will be honored as the “Secondary Educator of the Year.”

Mrs. Getzfred read from a letter she received from Patrick J. Slattery, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Omaha. “This award honors individuals who have given exemplary service in Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Omaha. I extend to you my congratulations and my gratitude for your dedication to the Catholic Church through the ministry of Catholic education,” he said.

“This is, of course, not only an honor for you personally, but also one for your entire school community,” Slattery said. “I am sure they will be as thrilled as you are.”The Archbishop’s Dinner for Education, which takes place each September, is a celebration of Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Omaha. Currently in its 40th year, the event provides an opportunity to publicly recognize the dedication of our Catholic school educators, to thank those who support our schools, and to raise scholarship funds for low-income students to attend Catholic schools.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the event will be held at the Embassy Suites in LaVista.

About the award

Each year eight outstanding teachers and administrators who demonstrate a strong personal commitment to Catholic education and give service above and beyond the ordinary are honored as “Educators of the Year” at the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education. Each honoree receives a $5,000 award.

Proceeds from the event are used to fund scholarships which enable a greater number of children to attend Catholic schools throughout the archdiocese. Scholarship dollars raised are administered through the Children’s Scholarship Fund of Omaha.

Archbishop’s Dinner for Education 2017 Honorees

Administrators of the Year: Holly McCoy, Mercy High School, Omaha and Sandy Williams, St. Michael School, South Sioux City

Educators of the Year – Elementary: Leisa Kolberg, St. Vincent de Paul School, Omaha and Ginger Schieffer, St. Rose of Lima School, Crofton

Educators of the Year – Secondary: Keith Engelkamp, V.J. and Angela Skutt Catholic High School, Omaha and Lauren Borer, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, Elgin

Educators of the Year – Special Education and Inner City Funded by the Maginn Family Foundation: Colleen Botsios, All Saints School, Omaha and Elizabeth Connors, Madonna School & Community-Based Services, Omaha