Land Issue a problem for the new addition to Elgin Public Library

A proposed addition to Elgin Public Library is now stalled due to one thing — land ownership.

Meeting Monday night, Mayor Mike Schmitt told the Elgin City Council that the city needs to re-acquire part of the land it once owned on the east side of the library where the addition would be. The land is now owned by The Homestead which is affiliated with the USDA.

The City’s understanding is that the Homestead board of directors would like to give the land back to the city and, could do so, if their financial note to the USDA was paid off. Turn to the latest edition of the Elgin Review for full details.