Lainey Gubbels

Jacob and Kelley Gubbels of Wisner are the proud parents of a new baby girl named Lainey Leigh Gubbels, born February 1 at Faith Regional Health Services in Nor-folk.
Lainey weighed six pounds, eight ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins a brother, Bodie, age 2.
Grandparents are Kevin and Pam Dinslage of Elgin, and Tim and Ebbie Gubbels of Yankton, S.D.
