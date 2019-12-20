Lady Warriors hand EPPJ first loss

NELIGH — Leading by three in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack could not put away the Lady Warriors as Neligh-Oakdale claimed a 49 to 45 victory Tuesday night. The victory was a rare one in the series between the two schools.

After a first half which saw the Wolfpack trail by as many as nine points, EPPJ turned up the pressure and tied the score at 25-all on a basket by Kirsten Krebs with five minutes to go in the third quarter.

The lead went back and forth before Taylynne Charf drained a trey to tie the score at 34-all with five minutes left in the game. On their next possession, Krebs drained a trey and Ally Selting added a bucket for a five-point lead, 39 to 34.

But the Lady Warriors would not go away as a bucket by Emma Boggs and a trey from Paige Furstenau tied the score at 39-all.

Neligh-Oakdale went on a six-to-zero run to take a 45 to 39 lead. All six points were scored by Trinity Kurpgeweit.

After two buckets by Skyler Meis, Krebs scored with 25 seconds left to pull the Wolfpack to within two 47 to 45. Then Furstenau iced the game with two free throws.