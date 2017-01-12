Lady Spartans Hand Upset EPPJ 41 To 38

ELGIN — Held to just two points in the fourth quarter, Elgin Public-Pope John suffered just their second loss of the season.

Boyd County outscored the Wolfpack 21 to 13 in the second half to claim a 41 to 38 victory Monday night.

It was a tale of two halves as the Wolfpack (10-2) dominated the first half, building a 25 to 20 lead.

At one point in the game the Wolfpack led by 11 points.

But in the second half the Wolfpack managed just 13 points against the Lady Spartans.

The Wolfpack had just one player in double figures scoring. Junior Lydia Behnk finished with 12 points and also led the team in rebounds with 10. EPPJ connected on 15 of 42 shots from the field (36 percent) and made four of seven free throws.

Spartans 41, Wolfpack 38

Spartans…….12 8 10 11 — 41

Wolfpack…….16 9 11 2 — 38

Wolfpack — Lydia Behnk 5-6 2-2 12, Calli Krebs 0-1 0-0 0, Paige Meis 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Mescher 3-8 1-2 9, Baylee Wemhoff 2-6 0-1 6, Ally Wemhoff 2-9 1-2 6, Elizabeth Selting 3-10 0-0 6. Team totals: 15-42 4-7 38. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 4-13 (Ally Wemhoff 1, Baylee Wemhoff 2, Jordan Mescher 1). Boyd County team totals: 14-38 7-12 41. Three-point shots — Boyd County 6-15.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 30 (Lydia Behnk 10), Boyd County 21. Assists — Wolfpack 9 (Baylee Wemhoff 3), Boyd County 6. Steals — Wolfpack 10 (Ally Wemhoff 4), Boyd County 5. Blocks — Wolfpack 7 (Elizabeth Selting 3, Lydia Behnk 3), Boyd County 1. Turnovers — Wolfpack 12, Boyd County 17.