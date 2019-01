Nathan and Lexee Kuhlman of Hickman are the parents of a son, Kruz Bernard, born Sunday, December 23 at Bryan Medical Center.

He weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces at birth. Grandparents are Chris and Nikki Bond, James Deleon and Paul and Brenda Kuhlman. Great grandparents are Larry and Gaylyn English, Marlene Henn and Lucille Kuhlman.