Krebs named to OWH Class D-1 All-State Second Team

Elgin Public-Pope John senior volleyball player Calli Krebs earned all-state accolades from the Omaha World-Herald Sunday.

The state’s largest daily newspaper announced their volleyball all-state selections.

Krebs, a libero on this year’s Wolfpack team which posted a 25-6 record, was named to the Class D-1 All-State Second Team.

During the 2017 season, Krebs led the Wolfpack in digs and serve receive.