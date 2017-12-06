Tyler and McKayla Krueger of Pierce are the proud parents of a baby girl, Kollins Janice Krueger. She was born on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Kollins was welcomed home by big sisters Berklee & Beckett, age 2. Grandparents are Dan and Rhonda Luettel of Petersburg and Gerry and Sherri Krueger of Pierce.

Great grand-parents are Janice Schrage of Elgin, Lynal Krueger and Lorraine German both of Wayne, Flavian and Pat Luettel of Albion.