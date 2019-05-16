Koinzan completes 30 “little dresses”

St. Boniface parishioner Carol Koinzan stayed busy again this Lent by sewing 30 dresses for the charity, “Little Dresses for Africa.” This marks the ninth Lent that she has sewn dresses for this organization, and her count is now over 230!

Fabric for the dresses is donated from friends and acquaintances from near and far. Carol is also a member of the St. Boniface Quilters. She displayed her 2019 “collection” last Monday at the St. Boniface Convent. A variety of colorful fabrics were used and will surely be greatly appreciated by its eventual owner.

What is “Little Dresses for Africa”?

“Little Dresses for Africa” are a Christian 501(c)3 providing humanitarian relief to the most vulnerable of God’s children: little girls. These dresses go as little ambassadors to plant in the hearts of little girls that they are worthy. As relationships are built, projects are completed through clean water, education and community. “

We’re not just sending dresses, we’re sending hope.”

