Knights Free Throw Regionals in Elgin

The Knights of Columbus Regional Free Throw Contest was held Sunday afternoon, March 24, at Elgin High School.

Winners qualified for the KC State Free Throw Contest which will be held Saturday, April 6, at Grand Island Central Catholic High School. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with competition to start at 10:30 a.m.

Knights Girls Division

Winners were: Age 9 — Brooke Krienke, Columbus; Age 10 — Whitny Wegener, Humphrey; Age 11 — Eastyn Luebbe, Columbus; Age 12 — Callie Heithoff, Elgin; Age 13 — Keyera Eisenhauer, Elgin; Age 14 — Julianna Maxfield, St. Edward.

Knights Boys Division

Winners were: Age 9 — Tyson Ramirez, Schuyler; Age 10 — Jordan Williams, Burwell; Age 11 — Karson Kallhoff, Elgin; Age 12 — Blake Hinrichs, Ord; Age 13 — Tad Kovarik, Ord; Age 14 — Connor Rausch, Columbus.

Two local competitors finished second in their age divisions. They were Kate Furstenau of Neligh and Kellen Hoefer of Elgin.