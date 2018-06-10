Kimberly VanMeter

1973 — 2018

Kimberly A. VanMeter, 45 of Primrose, NE, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at United Church of Christ Congregational in Albion, NE with Rev. Mary Avidano officiating.

Interment followed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg, NE. Visitation was Friday, June 1 at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

*****

Kimberly Ann VanMeter, daughter of Donald E. and Joyce A. Bottorf, was born January 19, 1973 at Grand Island, NE. She was raised in Petersburg, NE and attended Petersburg High School.

On June 30, 1993, Kim married Dennis R. VanMeter at Yankton, SD and they made their home in St. Edward, NE. To this union, three children were born: Derek, Kara and Dillon. Kim was primarily a homemaker, staying home to raise their children, but also spent time working at her uncle’s Knotty Pine in Petersburg, and Casey’s General Store in Albion. They later lived in Petersburg before moving to Primrose, NE.

Kim enjoyed gardening, caring for her yard, soap operas and sports, especially Notre Dame and Husker football. She spent much of her spare time on her phone, keeping in touch with family and friends, “No Kiddin”! But what she really loved, was spending time with her family and friends.

Kim is survived by her husband Dennis; three children: Derek VanMeter of Primrose; Kara VanMeter of Columbus; Dillon VanMeter of Primrose; her mother Joyce Bottorf of Petersburg; siblings: Amy Thomas of Lincoln; Steve (Lacy) Bottorf of Elgin; Amanda (Cory) Turpin of Grand Island; Debra (James) Kearn of Giltner; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Don Bottorf, brother Cory Bottorf, sister Angela Bottorf, grandparents: Conrad and Alvina Arends, Lucene and Viola Bottorf; an uncle Butch Arends and parents-in-law Ron and Tillie VanMeter.