Kerkman awarded stipend for UNL research project

Regan Kerkman of Elgin is among 88 undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Kerkman, a meteorology-climatology major, will participate in the project “Testing Instrumentation and Collecting Initial Data for Cloud Physics Research” as part of Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities.

Undergraduate students receive a stipend of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students’ projects span across academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

The students also will have opportunities to participate in mentoring workshops and activities with undergraduates from other institutions who are participating in Nebraska’s Summer Research Program.