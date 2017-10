Karen Seger, 75, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Atkinson, NE.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, October 7, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson with Father James Weeder and Father Luke Steffes officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, October 6, 2017, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 4 p.m. Altar Society Rosary and a 7 p.m. Parish Rosary at the funeral home.

Seger Funeral Home, Inc., of Atkinson and Stuart, NE, are in charge of arrangements.